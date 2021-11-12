Putin to discuss post-pandemic recovery at APEC summit — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit via video conference later on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, speaking about the president's work schedule for November 12.

According to Peskov, the event, chaired by New Zealand, is expected to kick off at 02:00 pm Moscow time. "I think, it will last at least an hour and a half to two hours. You will hear the president's address. The president will participate in the summit via video conference from his Kremlin office," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the summit would be focused on the post-pandemic economic and social recovery. The leaders will also discuss major challenges facing regional economies, the opportunities they have and ways to ensure access for all to development benefits. "There will be an address by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director [Kristalina] Georgieva who will review the global economic situation, and addresses by a number of leaders," Peskov concluded.