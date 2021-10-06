All 450 members of eighth State Duma registered, Russia’s Central Election Commission says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) registered the last winner of the election from the United Russia party list as a member of the eighth State Duma (the lower house of parliament) at the Wednesday meeting, which has finalized the process of registering all 225 deputies on party lists and 225 deputies in single-member constituencies, CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

"As of October 6, Russia’s CEC has registered all 225 deputies to the State Duma [on party lists]. Thus, all 450 members of the State Duma’s eighth convocation have been registered," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting on Wednesday.

Yulia Drozhzhina, chief of the Moscow regional branch of the Russian students’ public organization, was registered as a State Duma member from the United Russia party. Thus, a total of 324 deputies were registered from United Russia, 57 from the CPRF, 27 from A Just Russia - for Truth, 21 from the LDPR, and 13 from New People. One mandate each went to representatives of the Party of Growth, Civic Platform, and Rodina. Five other mandates went to independent candidates.

Pamfilova pointed out that 88 candidates gave up their seats in the Duma after the election. Among them were 82 members of United Russia, three of the CPRF, two of New People, and one of the LDPR. "Those vacant mandates were handed over to the next registered candidates on the respective federal lists," she stressed.

On behalf of all CEC members, Pamfilova wished the registered lawmakers successful work in the State Duma.

The election to the State Duma took place on September 17-19 under a mixed system, as 225 candidates were elected on party lists and 225 more in single-member constituencies. The winners in single-member districts were registered by district commissions.