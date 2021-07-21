Russia’s Lavrov to hold meeting with UN special envoy for Syria in Moscow — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will hold talks on July 22 in Moscow, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova announced on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, July 22, Moscow will host a working meeting between the Russian foreign minister and the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen ," she reported via her Telegram channel.

The diplomat did not share any details about Pedersen’s visit. It is expected that the UN envoy will share the results of the 16th international Astana peace talks meeting, which was held in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 7-8.