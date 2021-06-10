Russia not planning to open land border with Belarus for free movement — envoy

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. Russia currently has no plans to reopen its land border with Belarus for free movement, Russia’s envoy to Minsk Yevgeny Lukyanov told reporters on Thursday.

He underlined that the border crossings are regulated by a relevant document until it is revoked. "Anna Popova, our chief sanitary doctor, is the boss here," he said.

According to the ambassador, the issue of reopening the border will be addressed as the epidemiological situation changes. "Everything depends on the epidemiological situation that unfolds in Russia and Belarus," Lukyanov added.

He recalled that this issue was brought up at the recent meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries in Minsk, but it was stressed that it is not up to politicians to decide. "[Russian Prime Minister] Mikhail Mishustin noted that when Popova signs the draft order to ease restrictions, he will sign it as well. It is in her competencies," he pointed out.

The ambassador said that the two countries are already gradually reopening borders, increasing the number of scheduled train departures, and resuming air travel.