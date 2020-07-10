Safronov’s case not linked to his professional activities, Russian intelligence chief says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The detention of Ivan Safronov, an advisor to the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, is in no way linked to his professional activities, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters on Friday.

"I would like to highlight a few important things," he said in response to a question. "First, I highly appreciate the skills of Russian intelligence personnel. Second, the defendant’s detention and the charges brought against him are in no way linked to his professional activities," Naryshkin pointed out.