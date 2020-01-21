Russian Ministry of North Caucasus Affairs abolished — decree

Prime minister urges new Cabinet to justify confidence placed in them

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has abolished the Ministry of North Caucasus Affairs, the Kremlin website said on Tuesday.

"To abolish the Ministry of North Caucasus Affairs of the Russian Federation, transferring its functions to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation," the presidential decree on the structure of federal executive bodies.

The Ministry of Economic Development is appointed as the successor of the Ministry of North Caucasus Affairs on obligations, including obligations that arise as a result of court rulings.

The Russian Ministry of North Caucasus Affairs was created in accordance with the presidential decree from 12 May 2014. The ministry's central apparatus consisted of seven departments. The ministry was a federal executive body that was tasked with developing and implementing state policies in the sphere of social-economic developments of the North Caucasus Federal District, as well as coordinating activities on implementing government programs in the region.