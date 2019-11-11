Kremlin unaware that al-Assad’s relatives might have bought property in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The office of the Russian president is not aware that relatives of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad might have acquired property in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a corresponding question.

"We are not aware of it, nor should we be aware of it," he noted. "Russia has a free market, and many Russian citizens and foreigners purchase property," Peskov added. "This is a normal and widely spread practice."

Earlier, the Financial Times daily informed, citing the Global Witness non-governmental organization, that relatives of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had purchased about 20 apartments in the Russian capital. The article notes that the total value of property bought in the period from 2013 to 2019 comes up to $40 mln, adding that the apartments were purchased through offshore Lebanese enterprises.