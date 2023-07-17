Crimean Bridge piers not damaged – Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The piers of the Crimean Bridge are in normal condition and did not sustain any significant damage during the terror attack Monday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The builders and the engineers are carrying out a thorough inspection, divers are working. I can tell that, according to preliminary inspection by the divers, the piers were not damaged. This is very good information, we were expecting much worse. The piers are in normal condition," Khusnullin said.