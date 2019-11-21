Russian court arrests serviceman on charges of espionage for Ukraine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 21. /TASS/. A garrison court in Rostov has ruled to arrest a member of the Russian Armed Forces of the Southern Military District for two months on charges of espionage for Ukraine, the press service of the Southern District Military Court informed reporters.

"The Rostov Garrison Military Court has ruled to arrest him for the period of two months," the message informs.

The court’s website informs that R. A. Artykov will remain behind bars until January 19, 2020.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that a Russian military officer had been detained in the Rostov Region on suspicion of espionage for Ukraine.

According to the existing information, the serviceman was collecting confidential information on the Russian Armed Forces on assignment of the Ukrainian intelligence.

The FSB initiated criminal charges under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (Treason). The investigation is ongoing.