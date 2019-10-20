16 injured as tram rams minibus in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, October 20. /TASS/. Sixteen people were injured in a traffic accident when a minibus was rammed by a tram in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s St. Petersburg city department told TASS on Sunday.

The accident took place at 18:15 Moscow time in the city’s southwestern Krsnoselsky district. "A minibus collided with a tram and fell on its side. Sixteen people were injured," the spokesman said.

An investigation is underway.