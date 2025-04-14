Turkey, Thailand, Abkhazia, Belarus aim to set record for tourist flow from Russia in 2025

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Turkey, Thailand, Abkhazia and Belarus intend to set a record in the number of trips by Russian tourists in 2025, Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Alexander Osaulenko said at a press conference.

"At least four countries from the top five international leaders [by the tourist flow from Russia] — Turkey, Thailand, Abkhazia and Belarus — are planning to surpass their historical records this year. These four states have officially announced that they will break their records in 2025," the director of the Turpomoshch outbound tour operators association said.

The expert noted that these countries are trying to boost the tourist flow from Russia. "They are working for the Russian tourist to come. Therefore, globally, there is every reason to assume that the flow [to these countries] we have will not stop — but rather grow," he added.