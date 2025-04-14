OPEC lowered oil demand growth forecast by 150,000 barrels per day

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth for 2025 and 2026 by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) amid US duties and the latest statistical data.

The OPEC now expects as indicated in its April report that global oil demand will grow by 1.3 mln barrels per day in this year and will total 105.05 mln bpd. The forecast was slightly lowered mainly due to the latest statistical data for the first quarter and the expected effect of recently announced US tariffs on oi, the organization said.

The oil demand outlook for 2026 was also lowered by 150,000 bpd to 1.3 mln bpd due to the effect of US tariffs.

Oil production in non-OPEC+ countries is expected to grow at a more modest pace than expected earlier for this year. The OPEC lowered the forecast for their supply to 0.9 mln barrels daily.

The OPEC now expects that non-OPEC countries will produce 54.1 mln bpd this year, with the increase mainly attributed to the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina. Oil production in 2026 will also grow by 0.9 mln bpd to 55 mln bpd.