Aggregate growth of EAEU countries’ GDP to total up to 3.5% in 2025-2026

MINSK, January 15. /TASS/. The program of Belarus’ presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2025 is aimed at further development of the Union, as well as ensuring the growth of aggregate GDP of EAEU members, which amounted to 4.1% in 2024, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko told reporters.

"In 2025-2026, [growth of aggregate GDP of EAEU] is planned at around 3.3-3.5%, according to projections. We will be endeavoring to make sure that those figures are put into force indeed," he was quoted as saying by the BelTA agency.

Mutual trade in the Eurasian Economic Union doubled in a decade, while trade with third countries grew by more than 60%, Petrishenko added.