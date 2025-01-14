Sovcomflot complies with all international laws amid US sanctions — company

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia's largest shipping company Sovcomflot has announced its compliance with all international and national laws and requirements amid newly imposed US sanctions, the company's press service told reporters.

"Sovcomflot has always complied with and continues to comply with all applicable international and national laws and requirements. The company's vessels do not belong to the 'shadow fleet,'" the statement said.

The company noted that US sanctions against Sovcomflot are not due to violations on the part of the company and have no legal basis, they are prompted solely by the political interests of certain countries, including the United States.

Sovcomflot noted that the introduction of new sanctions against the company's vessels creates additional difficulties in their operation.

However, Sovcomflot will continue to work systematically to mitigate the negative impact of sanctions on its activities. The company will consistently adhere to high standards of safety and quality of maritime operations, as well as comply with all applicable laws and requirements.

"Such a sanctions policy is increasingly destroying the global system of maritime merchant shipping, which has been developing and operating for decades. It is regrettable that political interests are being placed above the universal principles of maritime safety," the company added.

The company representatives noted that the initiators of the sanctions intentionally increase the risks to the environment and human health - not only sailors, but also residents of coastal regions of the world. They bear full responsibility for the possible consequences of their actions, the company said.

On January 10, 2025, the US Treasury announced the introduction of new large-scale sanctions against Sovcomflot and its fleet. As noted by the company, the sanctions pressure on Sovcomflot has been consistently increasing over the past three years, starting in 2022.

About company

Sovcomflot Group of Companies is the largest shipping company in Russia, a leader in the field of marine transportation of oil, oil products and liquefied gas, as well as servicing of offshore hydrocarbon production. The company specializes in operations in difficult climatic and ice conditions.