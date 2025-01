MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market demonstrates a decline in key indices when the trading session kicked off on Tuesday, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.65% to 2,847.36 points. The RTS Index edged down by 0.69% to 872.99 points.

The yuan gained 7.35 kopecks to 13.8915 rubles at the same time.