Russia, Tanzania have potential in energy cooperation — minister

DAR ES SALAAM, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has noted the potential of energy cooperation between Russia and Tanzania, including the areas of peaceful atom, renewable energy and mineral production.

"The potential of cooperation in the energy sector, including the development of peaceful atom, the construction of facilities for renewable energy, mineral production," he said at the opening of a business forum between Russia and Tanzania.

Agriculture, pharma, digitalization of the economy, urban environment and tourism are also in the focus of attention, the minister added.