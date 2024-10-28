Access to 12,000 resources of illegal financial market players restricted in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The access to 12,000 Internet resources of illegal financial market players and entities with signs of Ponzi schemes was restricted in January - September 2024, the Bank of Russia said.

"In total over nine months, access was restricted to almost 12,000 Internet resources owned by illegal financial market players and entities with signs of pyramid schemes," the regulator noted.

When searching for financial services with the use of VPNs or clicking on ads from unknown accounts in messengers, users risk entering such websites and losing their savings, the Central Bank stressed.