Hainan to boost production of green cars

HAIKOU /China/, September 29. /TASS/. Hainan authorities will support the activities of enterprises engaged in the development and production of cars powered by alternative energy sources, Hainan Provincial Governor Liu Xiaoming announced.

"We will form industrial supply chains of alternative fuel cars with Hainan specifics, <...> which will cover research, design, production, exhibition and tourism activities, extend to competitions and forums," Liu Xiaoming said at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress as quoted by Hainan Daily.

According to the governor, the Hainan government will "provide strategic guidance and help develop the market" for green vehicles and "promote the all-round openness" of the sector. To successfully promote such projects, it is planned to continuously improve "an open, fair and transparent business environment" and promote the exchange of professional experience.

According to Liu Xiaoming, there already is a "solid foundation" and "unlimited business opportunities" for successful and productive cooperation in this area. "We invite investors and competent professionals from all over the world to contribute to [Hainan's green car industry], develop together and build the future together," he stressed.

The 2024 World New Energy Vehicle Congress will be held in Haikou, Hainan's administrative center, from September 27 to 29 under the theme "Low-Carbon Transformation and Global Cooperation". The event aims to strengthen contacts between the People's Republic of China and the global automotive industry and promote the development of alternative energy vehicles. With more than 20 sessions and dialogues, the forum is expected to bring together international efforts to reduce harmful emissions.