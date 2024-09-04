Fixed capital investments growth in Far East above Russia’s average

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Adjusted fixed capital investments are growing in the Far Eastern Federal District with the pace two times above country’s average, General Director of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupsheva said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Dynamics of adjusted fixed capital investments demonstrated by the Far Eastern Federal District at present is growing two times above figures for the Russian Federation. Further to logistics and natural resources production, the tourist segment has evolved. We see annual dynamics of incremental growth of tourists coming to regions of the Far East. Private investors are proactively contributing to the infrastructure. Regions of the Far East also place their stake on development of creative industries, having large potential for international interaction," Chupsheva said, cited by the press service of the Agency.