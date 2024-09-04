Measures taken to ensure safety of Kursk NPP, its staff — operator

KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. All the measures needed to ensure the safety and security of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in the city of Kurchatov, and its employees are being taken, and the nuclear facility is operating as usual, the Rosenergoatom company, Russia’s nuclear power plant operator, told TASS.

"The Kursk NPP is operating as planned, Unit No. 3 is in operation at 1,000 MW, while Unit No. 4 is undergoing scheduled refurbishment. The NPP safety and security is being ensured, all necessary measures are being taken to protect the plant and its staff," the press service said.

The Kursk NPP is located outside the city of Kurchatov. It is one of the country’s top four nuclear power plants in terms of capacity and is an important node of Russia’s national grid. It provides electricity to 19 regions in Russia’s Central Federal District. The Kursk NPP accounts for more than 50% of installed capacity among all power plants in Russia’s Central Black Earth Region. The construction of a replacing plant - the Kursk-2 NPP with new VVER-TOI reactors (the water-water nuclear power reactors of generation III+ that are typical optimized, with enhanced information) - has begun to maintain and develop electric and thermal power generation in accordance with the Russia’s territorial economic planning strategy in the field of energy. The total installed capacity of the two NPP units that are under construction is about 2,510 MW.