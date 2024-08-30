Eurochem posts IFRS net loss of 410.5 bln $4.52 bln in H1

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Eurochem's net loss under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the first half of 2024 amounted to 410.467 bln rubles ($4.52 bln) against a profit of 76.934 bln rubles ($848.6 mln) in the same period last year, according to the company's report published on Friday.

The company’s revenues grew by 7.3% to 194.9 bln rubles ($2.15 bln), gross profit - by 7.7% to around 90.2 bln rubles ($994.9 mln) compared to 83.7 bln rubles ($923.26 mln) in H1 2023. Loss before taxes amounted to 407 bln rubles ($4.49 bln) against a profit of 85.6 bln rubles ($944.2 mln) in the same period of 2023.

Eurochem Group is one of the world's largest fertilizer producers, working with a range of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers.