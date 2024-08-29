Kiev says it’s ready to ensure transit of Azerbaijani and Kazakh gas to the EU

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to transport Azerbaijani, Kazakh and "any other" gas, except Russian, to Europe after the contract with Gazprom expires, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Mikhail Podolyak said.

"If any European country considers it necessary to receive Kazakh, Azerbaijani or other gas, we are ready to transport it," he said in an interview with YouTube channel Novosti Live.

According to Podolyak, Ukraine is ready to transport "any transit gas that will come from Central Asian countries" upon the appropriate request and settlement of legal aspects. "If there are appropriate logistics, if there is a request and everything is legally structured, there is a contract where Ukraine's transit role is separately specified, then we can talk about it," he added.

On August 27, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev would not renew the agreement with Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas, which expires at the end of the year. At the same time, he said that after the contract expires, Ukraine will decide together with the EU on the transit of gas from other companies through its territory, but did not give details. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the refusal of the Ukrainian authorities to extend the contract, said that Russia has alternative supply routes to Europe.