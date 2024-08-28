Russia’s industrial production up 4.8% in seven months 2024 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s industrial production edged up by 4.8% in January - July 2024 in annual terms, according to the documents released by the state statistics service Rosstat.

Industrial production had an uptick by 3.3% in July of this year annually and 2.1% against June 2024.

Mineral resources production lost 2.2% from January to July. Production in the processing sector gained 6.6%. Electricity, gas and steam supply added 4.1%. Water supply, drainage and waste disposal moved up by 2.5% in the reporting period, Rosstat reports.