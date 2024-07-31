Russia ready to supply agricultural products to Indonesia — Putin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost deliveries of agricultural products to Indonesia and develop joint projects in various sphere, including the energy sector, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto.

"We are ready to further scale up supplies of agricultural products, implement investment projects in the field of energy, transport, and infrastructure," the Russian leader said.

"The intergovernmental commission is working that," Putin noted, adding that First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov attending the meeting is its head. "I hope the situation will strengthen during the work between colleagues. The main point is that there is interest in that from both sides," the Russian president added.