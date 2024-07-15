T-shirts with Trump photo after assassination attempt on Russian marketplaces

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. T-shirts with the image of ex-US President Donald Trump stained with blood after the assassination attempt appeared for sale on Russian online retailers Ozon and Wildberries.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president.

"An oversize t-shirt with the 'attempt on Donald Trump’s life' print," a description to a goods card on Wildberries indicates. All the sizes are available for a 2,000-rubles ($22.8) t-shirt made of cotton and polyester.

The t-shirt on the Ozon is twice cheaper (1,000 rubles or $11.42 - TASS) and is offered in two options. A Trump’s photo with his hand raised immediately after the assassination attempt is printed on black and white t-shirts, accompanied with the ex-president’s citation of "I will never stop fighting for America" and his slogan of "Make America great again." A gray t-shirt has the same print but with the inscription of "Legends never die."

A seller from one of stores offering t-shirts told TASS that "one hundred" is the maximal lot of t-shirts that can be purchased.