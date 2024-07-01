Ukraine imports power from Poland amid electricity shortfall

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. In the past day, Ukraine has turned to Poland to supply electricity to the country amid serious electricity shortages, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"The energy grid situation remains difficult amid a significant shortage of capacity. In order to partially offset the shortage, surplus electricity from Poland’s power grid was imported in the past day," the statement reads.

Ukraine plans to import up to 28,159 MW per hour today.

According to the ministry, citizens face hourly outages throughout the day. The authorities urge people "to carefully use" electricity when it’s available.

Over a month ago, Ukraine introduced blackout schedules due to major damage to generating and distributing facilities, with 24-hour blackouts becoming a common thing recently. Restrictions don’t apply only to critical infrastructure and industrial sites, which use at least 80% of imported electricity. Blackouts may last for hours, and are often extended.