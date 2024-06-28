Inarctica shareholders pass Q1 dividends of 10 rubles per share

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Shareholders of Inarctica, Russia’s biggest salmon farming company, have approved final dividends for Q4 2023 in the amount of 10 rubles per share, and payouts for Q1 2024 in the same amount, the company reported.

"Annual general meeting of shareholders of Inarctica approved the payment of final dividends for Q4 2023 in the amount of 10 rubles per 1 ordinary share and for Q1 2024 in the same amount, which will total 1.76 bln rubles ($20 mln)," the report said.

Net profit of Inarctica under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rose by 27% in 2023 compared with 2022 to 15.5 bln rubles ($168.5 mln).