Callers from Ukraine using NATO tech commit 90% of cybercrimes in Russia — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 27. /TASS/. Callers from Ukraine using NATO-provided technology commit more than 90% of cybercrimes in Russia, said Alexander Avdeiko, head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s legal department.

"More than 90% of crimes of this kind are committed from call centers located in Ukraine. Technologies that are provided by NATO countries are used," he said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Avdeiko said a few years ago a lot IT crimes were committed from correctional facilities.

"Thanks to both legislative efforts and the work of the Federal Penitentiary Service, this now has been stamped out," he said.

According to the official, a media sabotage campaign is currently underway.

"Of course, sabotage is something a little different from the legal perspective of the Criminal Code, but the amounts are so big. There are organizers. There are accomplices. There are people that carry out all these activities, and their associates. One way or another, we will document everyone after the victory. I am sure that these people will suffer the necessary retribution," he said.

