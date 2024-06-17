Halted dollar, euro trade on Moscow Exchange not affecting outbound tourism

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Halted trading of the dollar and the euro on the Moscow Exchange after sanctions imposed on the trade platform did not significantly affect the outbound tourist market, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry said.

"Sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and stopped trading in the dollar and the euro did not significantly affect the outbound travel market. There are no problems with payments to partners. The decline in overseas tours sales is not observed also, especially that a material portion of them was acquired this year as part of early booking at an old rate," the press service said.

Russian tour operators are already making a portion of payments to their partners in national currencies, Vice President of the Union Dmitry Gorin noted. "So the market did not register any restrictions in terms of payments," he added.