Bank of Russia capable of ensuring stability on all markets — Kremlin

DUBNA /MOSCOW REGION/, June 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is capable of ensuring stability in all markets, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the sanctions imposed by the United States against the Moscow Exchange.

"The Bank of Russia is a mega-regulator, it is capable of ensuring stability on all markets, which is what it’s doing," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about whether Russia is considering retaliatory measures, he said, "We are thinking about actions that will best serve our interests."

The US introduced sanctions yesterday against the Moscow Exchange, the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center. The Moscow Exchange said that it would not trade in the dollar, the euro, and the Hong Kong dollar since June 13 due to sanctions.