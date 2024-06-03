LNG supplies to Europe hit lowest level in 2.5 years in May

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from European terminals to the EU’s gas transport system in May hit the lowest level since December 2021, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system decreased dramatically in May reaching 9.1 bln cubic meters, down by 13% month-on-month and by 25% year-on-year, which was the lowest level since December 2021.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system has reached around 50.3 bln cubic meters year-to-date, which is 10.8% lower than in the same period last year.

The share of LNG has been the largest among sources of gas supply to Europe in 2024, standing at 32%, according to figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of May 29. Second come supplies from North Sea, mainly Norway’s gas (25%) followed by withdrawal from underground gas storage facilities (18%).

The share of gas supplies from the East (Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground storage facilities by European companies) equaled 9.42%, which is higher than supplies from the UK (2.6%) and North Africa (9%).