CIS countries adopt concept of cooperation in energy sector until 2035 — Russian PM

ASHGABAT, May 24. /TASS/. Representatives of the CIS countries signed a number of documents following the meeting of prime ministers in Ashgabat, including the Concept of cooperation in the energy sector for the period until 2035, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told reporters.

"My colleagues and I approved the Concept of cooperation in the energy sector and the plan of priority measures for its implementation," he said.

As the Russian Prime Minister explained, this document will contribute to the development of the fuel and energy complex. It is planned to introduce the most modern ways and models for managing large energy systems, which in turn will lead to a reduction in the negative impact on the environment, the head of the Russian Cabinet explained.

The CIS prime ministers also approved an action plan to optimize infrastructure and develop international transport corridors.

"We are actively engaged in modernizing infrastructure, introducing advanced technologies and hope that this will open up additional opportunities for our entrepreneurs, which is very important, speed up the delivery of goods, help increase trade turnover, and generally unlock the powerful transit potential of our Commonwealth," Mishustin said.