Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia possesses a significant amount of West’s funds and property in its jurisdiction for the case of responding to confiscation of its assets, official spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"In case of confiscation of assets we will follow the principle of reciprocity in international relations, providing for the indefeasible right to tit-for-tat measures. We possess the significant volume of Western funds and property in the Russian jurisdiction, which can be covered by our actions," the diplomat said.

Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Zakharova noted. "Such actions represent escalation of the economic aggression and an element of the hybrid war against Russia," she added.