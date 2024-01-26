Russian piped gas supplies to Europe down to 1970s lows in 2023 — IEA

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s piped gas supplies to Europe dropped to the lowest level since the early 1970s in 2023, reaching an estimated 45 bln cubic meters, according to Gas Market Report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Russia’s piped gas supplies to Europe almost halved in 2023, totaling at an estimated 45 bcm - their lowest level since the early 1970s," the report reads.

Gas deliveries to the EU from Russia fell by more than 60% (or by 38 bln cubic meters), the agency said. Exports to Turkey stayed close to their 2022 levels in the first eleven months of 2023.

"Our forecast assumes that Russian piped gas supplies to OECD Europe remain close to their 2023 levels in 2024, albeit their profile remains a major uncertainty," according to the report.