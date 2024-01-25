Russia’s coal production reaches 438 mln tons in 2023, exports - 213 mln tons — Novak

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia at the end of 2023 amounted to 438 mln tons, exports - around 213 mln tons, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"At the end of last year, coal production amounted to about 438 mln tons, exports reached about 213 mln tons," Novak said.

Previously, Novak cited an estimate according to which coal production in Russia in 2022 amounted to 443.6 mln tons, and exports - 210.9 mln tons. Thus, at the end of 2023, production decreased by 1.26%, while exports increased by 1%. Russia’s Energy Ministry predicted that coal production and exports at the end of last year would remain at the 2022 level of around 440 mln tons and 220 mln tons, respectively.

In addition, in 2023, Russia increased coal exports to China, India, and the BRICS countries.

"In 2023, almost 52% more coal was exported to China, and 43% more to India compared to last year. The share of exports to the BRICS countries increased by approximately 46%," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, the Russian government and coal companies are working to further redirect Russian coal exports to Asia-Pacific countries. To do this, additional fields are being developed in the East, and the railway and port infrastructure is increasing. Novak noted that coal shipments continue through Western ports to consumers in Africa, the Middle East, and the Atlantic, as well as Asia-Pacific countries.