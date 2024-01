MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Revenue of Rostelecom exceeded 700 bln rubles ($7.9 bln) in 2023, President of the Russian telecom company Mikhail Oseevsky said, adding that revenue doubled over the past six years.

"Over the past six years revenue doubled, having exceeded 700 bln rubles by the end of 2023," he said.

The company’s revenue under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in 2022 amounted to 627.1 bln rubles.