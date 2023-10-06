{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Around the globe in 2,200 days. How Elizaveta yacht sailed around globe in 6 years

The travellers planned the extreme expedition would continue for a year or two

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS Correspondent Viktoria Melnikova/. Dozens fans of sea and the North in Russia join voyages around the world onboard boats, yachts and even catamarans. They are moved by the mystery of sailing, by the interest to the Arctic and Antarctic ice. Only few can manage such a voyage to become known all over the world. The Elizaveta's crew was successful. The travelers experienced major failures, the harsh climate, the pandemic and even hunger. Yet, the expedition was successful and the travelers now are dreaming of new journeys.

Departure - from Yenisei River

In summer, 2017, a berth on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk was full of cheerful people - they were laughing, singing, and the harmonica player happily pick up every melody. Bewildered passers-by stopped to watch, and then joined that holiday, not even realizing what it was all about. That was quite an event for the Siberian river station. First sounds of the Farewell of Slavianka march prompted the people were seeing off sailors. The Elizaveta yacht, blue and slender (exactly the impression she made) was berthed. The crew gathered on the deck to say goodbye - this was how one of the longest round-the-globe voyages in the Russian history began.

Igor Spiridenko, Chairman of the Russian Geographical Society's Krasnoyarsk Branch said that expedition was dubbed Routes of Great Expeditions and was supported by the Association of Polar Explorers and the Russian Geographical Society's Krasnoyarsk Branch. "Throughout the expedition, we watched the yacht, kept in touch with the crew and were confident the Elizaveta would go around the world to return to Krasnoyarsk," he said.

Another person to share the confidence was the expedition's leader and the main inspirer - Alexey Loginov, who is 61 years old. He is a successful financier, the vice-president of a leading Russian bank, who chose to quit the job to - literally - go to the open sea.

"The idea of a round-the-world expedition under sail had been in the air for a long time. The thing is - my friends and I have graduated from the Arctic faculty of the St. Petersburg Makarov Seafarer (the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping - TASS). The faculty mainly trained meteorologists, hydrographers, and ocean studies experts. Back in the Soviet time, we worked for about 10 years practicing the received skills. Later on, after the perestroika, when everything collapsed, each of us had to survive somehow. Some went into business, and I went into financial management. For a long time we did not contact each other, but everyone was missing the sea. With time, we began to meet, we chartered boats in different parts of the globe, took flights there to sail between islands," Loginov said.

But anyway, sailing from the Mediterranean to Polynesia is one thing, and trying to circumnavigate the world, and even to reach the Arctic - is quite a different story. The Makarov graduates decided to sail around Cape Horn, through the Drake Strait - the globe's southernmost continental point, and through the Vilkitsky Strait - the planet's northernmost continental point.

They planned the extreme expedition would continue for a year or two. The most pessimistic plans were for three years. The reality, however, turned out to be more complicated than the plans. The Elizaveta faced first challenges in just a couple of months, when the yacht reached St. Petersburg.

Elizaveta, an experimental yacht

The expedition sailed down the Yenisei River to Dudinka. There, they put up a mast, sails and headed through the Kara, Barents and White Seas, the White Sea Canal for St. Petersburg. During that voyage, many people wondered where the yacht had started the journey. To answer the question, Loginov took out his phone, opened a map and showed a point on it - "the city of Krasnoyarsk". "No one could believe. They would say: "Come on, be serious! This is the center of the continent." Then I would zoom in to show the great Yenisei River," the traveler laughed.

When they reached St. Petersburg, it became clear the ship was not ready for the ocean crossing. "The experience of passing the Kara Sea has revealed a number of significant design flaws in the rigging. In St. Petersburg, the yacht underwent a radical upgrade. We have put tanks (vertical non-pressure storage tanks - TASS) for fuel and water for long journeys. We also have changed the entire rigging - sails, steering, navigation system, another engine, solar panels on the stern. Generally speaking, we have upgraded everything but the hull. The process took two years," Loginov said.

He talked about the Elizaveta with special love, despite all the difficulties and improvements that hindered the circumnavigation. It was a few years before the expedition that he saw the yacht in the Krasnoyarsk reservoir. It had been designed at a St. Petersburg research institute. Specialists in Krasnoyarsk finalized the project and made the boat in metal at the local experimental workshop. "Here, once again, happened that perestroika, the plant went bankrupt. The boat remained in the hangar. Then, the Krasnoyarsk Sailing Federation found it, bought it or exchanged for something. They made a sailing cruiser out of it, and took it to the reservoir. By that time, she had sailed quite a lot, was pretty shabby. In fact, there was a hull and a mast. I bought it. We took it down the river over the dam. Then, had it slightly upgraded in Krasnoyarsk. The boat was interesting. It is a narrow, long cruiser. None of the kind is being built now. Today, they produce more flat and wide cruisers. But this old construction turned out to be very convenient for sailing through the ice," he continued.

Everything is simple: the narrow hull fits in between narrow passages in the ice, and the thick metal on board - 10 mm - means it is an ice class vessel. Such a yacht may break through not very thick ice in the Arctic and can moor to stone walls without fearing kicks in the keel.

Besides, he enjoyed the yacht's name. The first owner gave the name in honor of his little daughter. Her portrait still hangs in the mess hall. Loginov liked the story, and decided to leave the name as it was. That was how a yacht with a difficult fate, but such a warm name, finally found its owner.

"No chicken, go eat tuna!"

Two idle years in St. Petersburg in waiting for the upgrade to be completed, could destruct anyone. But not Loginov or his team. Surely, over that time, a part of the original crew has retreated - people have to address their concerns and affairs.

The new crew, formed back then, deserves a special attention. Loginov invited those whom friends could recommend, and searched social networks. "We do not have a permanent crew. We recruit new people for each stage. Every time it's a personal casting, negotiations. Some have been with us for a few stages. Others stayed for only a part of the route. In fact, more than 50 people of all ages have been on the boat: from a 17-year-old student to a 70-year-old veteran. We've seen yachtsmen and rock climbers, musicians and directors, bloggers. The main aspects are motivation, interest and physical skills," Loginov said adding crew members must be able to work in a team, must be ready to help others, and must have a sense of humor. It's impossible to do without it.

Pavel Pavlov, the yacht's senior assistant, has all these qualities, as well as the education - he was trained as a small vessels sailor. He is the only one who has been with Loginov for the entire six years. Pavel is not a fan of talking to the media, but the expedition leader speaks about him with respect and even admiration.

"Pavel is the son of my old friend from the Makarov [University]. He sailed once from Dudinka to St. Pete, and that's it, got all into it. And has followed me all the way. A good guy, physically strong, a smart person. He's a hero. Whenever there's a crisis situation, he is rushing to solve it. Like Baron Munchausen: in the morning - a due feat. I worry about him all the time, because in a storm he climbs on the mast if something has come off, or in an ice trap he rushes between the boat and the ice risking his life. Thus, I have to keep an eye on him and often make him refuse most radical steps," Loginov said describing the assistant.

On the Elizaveta, Pavel was in charge of everything. Loginov recalls an interesting episode: "At the peak of the pandemic, we had nowhere to re-supply the stock, and we ate mostly caught fish and something we could get on the uninhabited Polynesian islands. The crew is fed up with tuna as it has been on our daily menu for too long. So, the guys beg the first mate for a chicken, which (everyone knew for sure) he keeps in the freezer. However, Pavel was adamant. He said: "N! Chicken is scheduled for next Thursday's noodle soup, so eat tuna for now!"

Antarctic ice traps

In 2019, having fully equipped the Elizaveta, the travelers headed from St. Petersburg for the Baltic. The yacht's crew hurried - they were to cross the Atlantic, sail from the Baltic to the North Sea, go around Europe to the Canary Islands, from there to Brazil and then towards the Antarctic. They hurried not just to gain the lost time. They wanted to reach the Antarctic by the 200th anniversary of its discovery by Russian navigators Bellingshausen and Lazarev, which was celebrated in 2020.

At first, everything went well. They reached Brazil successfully, in Rio de Janeiro the crew saw in the 2020 New Year, and by February they got to the Bellingshausen station.

Here is how Loginov describes the way to Antarctic: "It is a very difficult navigation area with stormy winds, high waves, strong currents. It wasn't easy over there. Well, every place has its problems. When the team works fine, overcoming difficulties is a technical task."

At the beginning of 2020, the Elizaveta crossed the Drake Strait and reached Chile. The crew hoped they had managed the most difficult route. The Antarctica is behind, and things will go faster. But the pandemic broke out, disrupting all the plans. It extended the trip for another year.

Pandemic ocean

During the quarantine, they had to pull the Elizaveta ashore in Chile, and the crew had to fly home to Russia. Nowadays the expedition members recall that step was not easy, but everyone treated it with understanding. They hoped it was a temporary measure - everything will end very soon. In less than a year, the navigators returned to the Elizaveta hoping the expedition would continue in the usual rhythm, without any surprises. Nobody could know back then that only the first stage of the epidemic had ended and all the difficulties were still ahead of them.

"In January, 2021, we launched the Elizaveta again. We went to the Pacific Ocean with the intention to cross it and return to our native shores from the east. But then we were trapped by the second wave of COVID. It was tough. We had nowhere to replenish our food, water, and fuel supplies. All the island states were locked down, they would not allow anyone, even those from the sea," Loginov said.

That was the time when the story about tuna and chicken happened. Over the pandemic, the crew members lost about 10 kg each. From time to time they managed to resupply the stock. For example, in French Polynesia and on the Easter Island. But that was barely enough. They chose not to use the engine all the time to save fuel - they were sailing on tailwinds. The crew learned how to extract fresh water from the sail in rains. In one downpour they managed to collect up to 50 liters of water. This was how they reached the Fiji, and from there they sailed straight north to the Kamchatka. The native land seemed very close.

Surprisingly, the pandemic, the locked countries and the refusal, albeit for objective reasons, to help travelers with food could not change Loginov's attitude to people the Elizaveta met on the way. In fact, those meetings are among Alexey Loginov's strongest impressions.

"We often met people who were happy to help selflessly. For example, two geologists worked with us all night in Chukotka. Our steering cables got broken. They found cables somewhere and helped us to rewind them. When I tried to give them money, they were terribly offended. Similar stories happened in Argentina and Chile. In the Drake Strait, Argentine soldiers helped us with fuel in a storm when we ran out of our own. Wonderful people, willing to help without expecting anything in return. This builds up the faith in humanity," Loginov said.

Harsh Northern Sea Route

In the autumn of 2021, the Elizaveta, having passed the pandemic, at first reached the Kuril Islands and then Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. When the team seemed to be almost at home, they did not dare to sail along the Northern Sea Route. "The people were worn out after the Pacific crossing. We needed a break. Besides, the boat needed to be repaired. Therefore, the decision was to leave the yacht for the winter, and everyone went home," Loginov said.

The crew attempted to pass the Northern Sea Route in 2022. The Elizaveta sailed through the Bering Strait around the Chukotka, but ran into very solid ice near the Wrangel Island. "We didn't manage to break through. We did what not, but the ice wouldn't let us pass. Back then, nobody could manage. There were only a couple vessels escorted by nuclear icebreakers of the Sibir type. They could convoy two or three vessels at a time. It didn't seem quite right to us to sail led by a nuclear icebreaker, so we returned to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and spent another winter there," he said.

The yacht's crew, Igor Spiridenko said, was engaged in a comprehensive survey of the Arctic under the state program for development of the Russian Arctic zone: "It is difficult to overestimate the courage of the expedition participants. Like in the times of great expeditions, seas and oceans remain a huge risk to humans. It is very important that we have preserved that great spirit. Scientific research results of this long-distance campaign are still to come, but already now we can say about the great experience for Russia and Russian sciences, as well as about new stages in the Arctic development."

When in the Arctic, the Elizaveta crew sampled soils so that experts could test them for heavy metals contamination. For biologists, they photographed birds and animals, indicating the habitat. This work has brought many surprises.

"In the Arctic, the animal world is represented very unevenly. Its high density is concentrated in the eastern and western sectors. The central sector is quite empty, because of the solid ice there, and animals have nowhere to swim to. There are only polar bears and seals there. In the east, we have seen many whales, belugas, walruses, killer whales. Surprisingly, we've met a flock of dolphins right near the Bering Strait. Normally they don't go there, it's too cold for them. Apparently, the climate on the planet is changing, and animals are migrating to habitats that are new to them," Loginov said.

The crew also did work for Russian cartographers and hydrographers - to combine various navigation systems and positions on maps. "In the locations where the shipping lanes are intensive, everything has been verified for quite a time. But, whenever you step aside a little, and we went to different places, it turns out that there are discrepancies between the coordinates and the map. We have seen this often. We verified the coordinates and sent this information to them," the expedition leader said.

Only this summer, the voyage was completed. South-eastern winds have helped the Elizaveta. They pushed ice slightly off the coast and the yacht rushed to the Vilkitsky Strait, bypassed Cape Chelyuskin, and then sailed down south to Dixon and Dudinka. The destination was Krasnoyarsk.

Training vessel for young navigators

When the Elizaveta approached Krasnoyarsk, there were no orchestras, or crowds of people, or musicians. That was the choice of the expedition participants. The yacht was exhausted, she was no longer that pretty, and even seemed to have lost a little weight - like the crew did.

What it needs now it to have repaired the screw and shaft, to have coats of priming and paint, to be cleaned: the salt and the 100% humidity at sea make everything unusable very quickly. The captain says the Elizaveta's future would not be in long voyages.

"The plans were to leave the yacht in Krasnoyarsk. Half as a museum, half as a training vessel for kids who want to connect their lives with the sea, for the river navigation school students. It seems to me that could drop sparks of dreams into their souls. If a few boys and girls get inspired with a dream of far-away trips, with dreams of the sea, then noting is in vain. We will light a spark of dream. This is what matters, since without dreams life is useless," Loginov said.

His dream is to make sure the Elizaveta has a good owner, to find people who will help to make this educational project in Krasnoyarsk and who will plan new voyages: he would love to sail the yacht to Severnaya Zemlya, to Novaya Zemlya, to Franz Josef Land and to bypass Cape of Good Hope from the south.

Tags
ArcticArctic today
Issues of transformation, development of global energy market to be discussed at REW 2023
It is highlighted that the global energy industry is under intense pressure from political and macroeconomic uncertainties now
Read more
Putin says 'no one in their right mind' would use nuclear weapons against Russia
The Russian president pointed out that he saw no need to change the nuclear weapons-related part of the national nuclear doctrine
Read more
Harmony in security sphere possible, some states just need put arrogance aside
"For decades, we have been saying that security is indivisible, that security cannot be ensured at the expense of others," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club
Read more
Some countries mistook Russia's readiness to negotiate for submissiveness — Putin
"It was mistaken for submissiveness, for consent that the new order will be built by those who had proclaimed themselves winners in the Cold War," the president specified
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Cherkassy Region
No details of the incident are known at this point
Read more
Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh allowed only to monitor ceasefire — Putin
"The legal status of our peacekeepers was based exclusively on the November 2020 statement," he said
Read more
Russian forces strike Azov nationalist battalion brigade near Krasny Liman
According to battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk, the adversary lost over 40 troops in that area
Read more
Euro tops 106 rubles on Moscow Exchange first time since August 16
The yuan grew by 0.17%, trading at 13.751 rubles
Read more
Dutch defense chief’s remark exposes West’s desire to fight Moscow — Russian embassy
When addressing the Warsaw Security Forum, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren called on Western countries to continue sending military and financial assistance to Kiev
Read more
Putin describes NATO as US foreign policy tool
Putin noted that many industrial enterprises in Europe, particularly in Germany, had decided to move to the US
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, southern port of Nikolayev
No air raid warning was issued in the Ukrainian capital prior to the blast
Read more
Russian forces thwart Kiev’s attempt to rotate troops in Kupyansk area
A heavy flamethrower of Battlegroup West delivered two strikes against the amassment area of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade, Sergey Zybinsky said
Read more
Russian authorities see problem with ruble weakening — Putin
"I am confident steps are right and results will be good," he added
Read more
China presents new kamikaze drones for infantry units
The drone is equipped with a targeting system, and its battery charge is enough for a 30-minute flight
Read more
West seeks to enforce negotiations to let Russia’s adversary accumulate forces — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman has pointed out that "it is impossible to spend lots on a foreign country, because this will outrage a significant part of population in Europe and even in the US"
Read more
IAEA chief hails Bangladesh as 'success story' in nuclear power
Rafael Grossi pointed out that the Rooppur NPP project would help Bangladesh become an economically developed country by 2041
Read more
Russia has to respond to constant geopolitical pressure, says Putin
The Russian leader stressed that any responsible state, any sovereign, independent and self-respecting country would act in this manner
Read more
German MFA takes note of Medvedev’s remark FRG military plants may be legitimate targets
The spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry added that the country's authorities were urging Russia to curtail the special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from threats of further use of force
Read more
Russia’s message on global security threats supported by many at UN — senior diplomat
Sergey Vershinin pointed out that the Russian foreign minister's speech was "sometimes tough in defining the challenges and dangers that the international community has to deal with today"
Read more
Former head of Karabakh government Vardanyan waived Russian citizenship — Putin
Putin commented on Vardanyan’s arrest and the moderator’s assumption about possible reprisals by Azerbaijan against the former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Moldova will not be heard if those ready to waive its sovereignty take power — Putin
Russian President added that if the people of Moldova choose otherwise, they will retain their national sovereignty, dignity and traditions
Read more
New York Times should do its research before reporting on Russian missile tests — Kremlin
"It seems, they need to study satellite imagery more properly," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia to partially remove ban on export of diesel fuel
The Russian cabinet introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market
Read more
Russia welcomes 16 new foreign brands in 2023
The majority of new foreign companies on the Russian market this year are Turkish brands of clothing, footwear and household products
Read more
Russia successfully conducts last test of Burevestnik strategic missile, says Putin
"Right now, we have actually completed work on advanced strategic weapons that I spoke about and announced several years ago," the head of state specified
Read more
Turkish Air Force destroy 30 facilities of Kurdish organizations in north Syria
The Turkish foreign ministry said "a large number of terrorists were eliminated" as a result
Read more
Putin ends Valdai speech by saying 'strengthening of multipolar world is inevitable'
Putin noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping was promoting another project of future development titled One Belt, One Road
Read more
Baku ready for Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU talks in Brussels
Hikmet Hajiyev explained that Azerbaijan had refused to go to the meeting scheduled for October 5 in Granada because of France's biased position and objections to Turkey's participation in these talks
Read more
Enemy must acknowledge reality for peace talks to begin — Medvedev
"We don’t need this kind of negotiations that the West wants," he said
Read more
UN special envoy fears escalation in Syria
He mentioned the latest developments in the country, including the deadly attack on a military academy in Homs, and retaliatory strikes on Idlib
Read more
North Korea may launch reconnaissance satellite between October 10 and 26
The previous two, held in May and August, were unsuccessful
Read more
Russia to train majority of future staff at Rooppur NPP — Rosatom CEO
A training center has been set up in Bangladesh where the country’s specialists learn to work in conditions as close to real as possible, Alexey Likhachev added
Read more
Russia’s growing global influence should be credited to Putin, says Hillary Clinton
According to the ex-US Secretary of State Clinton, "Putin and his team that does the kind of interventions, covert and overt, aiming to undermine democracy and to suborn political leaders, is a big part of how he sees his role"
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Attack of two drone boats being repelled in Sevastopol
The loud noise in the Northern Breakwater area is from the Black Sea Fleet’s underwater anti-sabotage detachment, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Read more
France to begin troop withdrawal from Niger within a week — Armed Forces’ General Staff
Earlier, the rebel-appointed minister of state and minister of the interior claimed that France was not going to withdraw its military from the Nigerien territory, arguing that Paris "supports terrorism in Niger"
Read more
McCarthy’s 'love' for Ukraine led to his dismissal — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman recalled the recent statement by the White House spokesman that the US only had enough money to finance Ukraine for another two months
Read more
Explosions heard in northeast Ukraine’s Kharkov
According to the report, the blasts occurred before an air raid warning was issued in the region
Read more
Putin condemns terror attack on military college in Syria
The Russian leader asked his Syrian counterpart to convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed, wishing the swiftest recovery to all those wounded
Read more
Russia steps up production of some military products several-fold — Putin
Putin pointed out that Russia's adversaries, who had escalated the situation to the current "hot confrontation" stage and imposed sanctions against Moscow, have achieved the reverse effect
Read more
Sarmat superheavy missile about to be mass produced, go operational — Putin
As the president pointed out, Russia has now "practically finished work on modern types of strategic weapons," which were mentioned a few years ago
Read more
DPR reports foreign military instructors eliminated near Soledar
Yan Gagin specified that foreign military specialists were among the headquarters’ personnel
Read more
Russia tasked with 'building new world' — Putin
Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian leader also highlighted "the role and responsibility" of its members
Read more
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Orekhov area — politician
Vladimir Rogov specified that, in the morning, Ukrainian troops began attacking Russian positions north of Novoprokopovka village
Read more
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Read more
Russia’s retaliatory nuclear strike to leave enemy with no chances of survival — Putin
The president recalled that Russia's military doctrine included two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons
Read more
Medvedev to head new Security Council commission on combating biosecurity threats
The commission will meet at least once every six months, and more often if necessary
Read more
Russian forces strike four Ukrainian command posts near Serebryanka — ministry
Also, Russian air defenses shot down three Ukrainian drones near the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic
Read more
Press review: EU’s Kiev accession talk mostly PR and Aliyev ghosts Pashinyan in Spain meet
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 5th
Read more
Wagner PMC a 'journalist alias,' never legally existed — Putin
According to the head of state, the experience that Russia had with the ‘Wagner PMC’ was "so clumsy, because it was not based on the law"
Read more
Ukraine assembling Western-provided military equipment near Dnieper — governor
"There is now an attempt to build up troops for their potential crossing of the Dnieper and moving over to its left bank. It’s been confirmed. The process is ongoing," Vladimir Saldo added
Read more
Russian forces hold advantageous positions near Rabotino — governor
"We have major forces and means concentrated in one place, mainly artillery, which has been hitting the enemy located [there]," Yevgeny Balitsky added
Read more
Russia winning 'battle of drones' in Ukraine — WaPo
It is reported that Ukrainian drone unit produces and uses about 20 drones a day, but the quantity is not enough
Read more
West tries to flirt with India, but its leaders are guided by people's interests — Putin
In his words, in many Western countries the ruling elite is forcing societies to accept norms and rules that a significant number of people are unwilling to embrace
Read more
Press review: US to keep arming Kiev even amid budget fight and Yerevan 'defriends' Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 4th
Read more
Kiev authorities receiving money for Russian gas transit — Putin
Russia continues gas transit via the territory of Ukraine because it honors contracts with European counterparties, the president underlined
Read more
China is one of global economy’s powerhouses, Putin says
Russia is leaving the fading European market to a significant extent, the President stressed
Read more
World getting rid of dictatorships forcing others into economic servitude — Putin
According to the Russian leader, building a multipolar world order that is more democratic, honest and fair for the majority of humanity is inevitable and historically necessary
Read more
European prosperity based on Russian energy, Chinese market — Putin
It is stated that Europe has high technologies, industrious and disciplined working class and gifted people also but there are "fundamental factors" Europe rejects
Read more
Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives
The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment
Read more
New fragments of S-300 missile found in Transnistria
It is believed that the warhead of the missile found in Gisca fell into the lake near the village of Firladeni on September 25
Read more
Kiev loses 170 troops in Kupyansk area over past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 210 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian command forbids troops to group together fearing mutiny — ex-Pentagon official
Douglas Macgregor pointed out that distrust pervaded a military that sees its leadership send them to their deaths
Read more
Russian nuclear weapons to remain in Belarus as long as US ones stay in Europe — diplomat
Konstantin Vorontsov added that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus should not be viewed as a violation of the country’s non-nuclear status
Read more
Pentagon confirms downing Turkish drone in Syrian airspace
Ryder added that Washington had no grounds to believe that Turkey was deliberately aiming at US forces
Read more
Baku refutes Macron's claim about Azerbaijan, Turkey refusing to meet at EU’s Spain confab
"Instead of making such irresponsible statements, it would be more useful for France to put an end to its insidious policy aimed at supporting and arming Armenia and hindering peace and stability in the region," the statement reads
Read more
Civilizational code and nuclear doctrine: what Putin said at Valdai Club meeting
Russia remains committed to gas contracts with Europe and continues to transit gas through Ukraine, while Kiev "is happy" to be paid for it, the president underlined
Read more
Syrian artillery strikes bases of militants who attacked Homs military academy
According to the Al Mayadeen television, the shelling targeted the districts of Sermin, Ariha and Binnish, controlled by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia)
Read more
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Read more
NATO publishes article on preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia
Former high-ranking Pentagon official Gregory Weaver is confident that traditional nuclear deterrence based on the principle of mutually assured destruction in the event of a full-scale conflict with the Russian Federation is not enough
Read more
Karabakh armed groups turned in around 58.5 million ammunition rounds so far — ministry
In compliance with the previously reached ceasefire agreements, the process of counting weapons, military equipment, firearms and ammunition stored in ammo depots of Nagorno-Karabakh’s armed groups is under way, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Death toll in terrorist attack on Syrian military academy rises to 80
According to the Syrian health minister, 240 people suffered injuries
Read more
Russian stock indices plunging on Thursday
The dollar gained 0.82% to 100.4 rubles
Read more
Putin says Prigozhin’s plane didn’t sustain any external impact
He went on to say that the dead bodies were not tested for alcohol and drugs, although such tests should have been carried out
Read more
Russia to expand security cooperation with China — Putin
"The countries will not create any blocs, but they are "forced to react to what is happening around them," Putin noted
Read more
Russia could revoke its ratification of Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty — Putin
"Theoretically, it is possible to revoke the ratification, and if we do so, it will be quite enough," the president said
Read more
Explosions heard in south Ukraine’s Odessa
An air raid warning was declared in the region earlier on Friday
Read more
United Nations predicts record levels of grain stocks
According to the analysis, global grain stocks are presumed to total 884 mln tons at the end of the 2024 season, which is 3% more than the level at the start of the season
Read more
Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans
As the former Secretary of State of the United States stated, there is an “ideological and political party split” in the country
Read more
Putin lays out Russia's six tenets of international relations in Valdai speech
According to the Russian leader, one of the principles is to build a stable world based on respecting everyone's interests - from big states to small countries
Read more
Putin says NATO dismissed his proposal for admitting Russia
The president speculated that the root cause of the problem should be looked for precisely in the geopolitical interests and the West's arrogance and inflated ambitions
Read more
Number of fatalities in terrorist attack on military college in Syria’s Homs reaches 89
The attack, in which drones were used, took place on October 5 on the college’s training grounds at the conclusion of a festive ceremony for commissioning the school's cadets as officers
Read more
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Read more
Russian State Duma Council to discuss revoking ratification of CTBT — speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, it will be a "reciprocal response to the US which has not yet ratified the treaty"
Read more
Germany providing Kiev with Taurus missiles no game changer for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
These weapons can be launched only from the F-16 fighter jet, and although Ukraine has remodified its Su-24 fighter jets to carry the missiles, "they won’t be a solution," Konstantin Gavrilov explained
Read more
Nobel Peace Prize winners to be announced in Oslo
A total of 305 candidates have been nominated for the prize
Read more
Russia not exchanging 'guns for butter' — Putin
The president has underscored that all the social commitments assumed by the state towards the population are being performed to the full extent
Read more
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
Read more
Putin describes attempts to restrict access to blessings of development as aggression
"Everyone should be guaranteed access to blessings of modern development," he said
Read more
Putin rejects allegations of Armenian PM Pashinyan’s mission being to ‘give up Karabakh’
Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media outlet and the RT TV channel, made the allegations at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club
Read more
Putin describes West’s global influence as 'immense military and financial pyramid scheme'
"Our arguments, reasoning, calls for common sense or proposals have simply been ignored," he added
Read more
US may provide aid to Kiev via State Department grant program — Politico
According to the report, the US Administration is considering other options amid the uncertainty regarding allocation of additional funds for Ukraine by the Congress
Read more
Russia reduces international debts — Putin
"All our companies are servicing all their debt obligations," the head of state added
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects Siberian manufacturer of Su-34 bombers
The aviation plant director reported to Sergey Shoigu that "currently, the enterprise can both mass produce and carry out major repairs of aircraft that have used up their operational resource"
Read more
Putin confirms upcoming meeting with Iraqi premier in Russia
Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that the trip would take place on October 10-11
Read more
Europe introduced sanctions against Russia involuntarily — Putin
Competitiveness of the European economy declined in connection with that and increased with their main competitors in economic terms - the United States, and also in Asian countries, to which Russia started selling oil with discount, Putin added
Read more
Putin to meet with president of Uzbekistan in Kremlin
The two leaders are expected to address further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing regional and international issues
Read more
Russian naval helicopter destroys Ukrainian seaborne drone heading to Crimea
"During a patrol, a Ka-29 helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation spotted and destroyed in the northwestern part of the Black Sea a seaborne drone of the Ukrainian military heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the statement reads
Read more
Pashinyan signs declaration recognizing Azerbaijani borders including Nagorno-Karabakh
The declaration, signed during a meeting with the EU, Germany and France, was published by the European Council
Read more
Putin says Aliyev reached out to him to discuss Russian peacekeeping mission
"By defining the status of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Armenia has made a qualitative change in its position," the president told the Valdai forum
Read more
Russia ready to be guarantor of Syria agreements if that’s acceptable to everyone — Putin
In particular, Russia is ready to engage in the process along with its partners - Iran and Turkey, he added
Read more