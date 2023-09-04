Nornickel's program to support Taymyr indigenous peoples implemented ahead of plan

KRASNOYARSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) implements the program to support the North's low-numbered indigenous peoples in the Krasnoyarsk Region's Taymyr is implemented ahead of plan, the company said referring to Senior Manager at the Regional Programs Department Vasily Zakharov.

"The program is being implemented ahead of plan in the construction of houses and infrastructures, as well as in the organization of cultural events," the company quoted Zakharov as saying. "Besides, the program expands every year due to additional financing and due to new added projects that are of importance for the indigenous peoples."

The program, planned for 2020-2024, costs 2.2 billion rubles ($23 million), where 1.3 billion ($13 million) has been invested in the implementation, the company added.

In compliance with the program, the Norilsk Nickel Company builds and upgrades residential houses, builds culture centers in towns and villages, provides the Internet lines at Taymyr's schools, and buys computer hardware. In 2023, specialists will survey fish populations in the Yenisei and the Khatanga Rivers. When this survey is completed, local fishers may use its results to apply for additional fishing licenses. In 2024, the Taymyr administrative center will host competitions in the Northern Multiathlon and the jubilee Reindeer Herder's Day.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. Its assets are located in Russia in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Region, as well as in Finland.