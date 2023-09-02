Demand for diesel vessel engines in Russia estimated at 100 units by 2025

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The demand for diesel engines in Russia for ships and vessels of various classes until 2025 is estimated at about 100 units, CEO of Transmashholding Kirill Lipa said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, we estimate the demand for diesel engines for ships and vessels of various classes up to 35 units annually. Until 2025, this is about 100 diesel units," he said.

At the same time, Transmashholding plans to deliver another 192 cars to the Moscow Metro by the end of the year. "Until the end of 2023, we plan to supply another 192 metro cars of the Moscow-2020 series for the Moscow Metro,"he said.

Lipa stressed that the company, together with the Moscow Department of Transport, is currently working to develop of technologically advanced metro cars.