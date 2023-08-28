Rostelecom supports idea of hybrid communication network for UAVs

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Rostelecom supports the idea of creating a hybrid communication network in Russia to control unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President of the company Mikhail Oseevsky told reporters at the BRICS Cloud City International Innovation Forum.

Such objective is reflected in the draft strategy for the Russian communication sector development by 2035, seen by TASS earlier. The network is planned to be created by phases and it will have a ground segment and a satellite segment.

"Consumers of information are actually living on earth. Therefore, the relevant infrastructure will be required in any case," the chief executive said.