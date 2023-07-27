Russia in talks with foreign partners on plasma engine supplies — Roscosmos CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Negotiations and detailed consideration are currently underway with international partners for overseas supplies of plasma engines made in Russia, Yury Borisov, CEO of Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos, told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"Talks and detailed consideration of deliveries of plasma engines to our [foreign] partners are being carried out. We are looking forward to the further development of cooperation in this area," Borisov said.

