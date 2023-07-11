Number of cyberattacks on Russian entities up over 60% in 2023 — Rostelecom

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The number of cyberattacks on Russian companies and organizations has risen considerably this year - by more than 60%, Senior Vice President for Information Security at Rostelecom Igor Lyapunov said on Tuesday.

"The number of cyberattacks rose by more than 60% year-on-year, from 2022 to 2023," he said.

"The focus has strongly shifted from mass DDoS attacks aimed more at temporary suspension of websites’ functioning to targeted attacks, which are much more sophisticated and are aimed at information leaks, disruption of IT infrastructure," Lyapunov added.