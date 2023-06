KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. The demand for Tu-214 passenger jets stands at 150 units by 2032, Managing Director of Tupolev Vadim Korolev said on Thursday.

"The confirmed demand for Tu-214 airplanes is up to 150 units by 2032 already now, with firm contracts for 20 airplanes, agreements of intent signed by 67 airplanes, and requests from official customers in place for 61 aircraft," Korolev said.

The Tu-214 is the middle-range narrow-body jet, capable of carrying up to 210 passengers on board.