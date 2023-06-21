UN has nothing to announce yet about new contacts with Russia on grain deal — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. The United Nations has nothing to announce at this point about any new planned meetings with Moscow on extending the grain deal, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq has said.

"I don’t have anything specific to announce at this stage," he said, answering to a question from a TASS correspondent during a media briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, he added that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan continue to engage in diplomatic contacts about the matter.

The grain deal was extended for two months on May 18. The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that the part of the deal concerning obligations to Moscow is not being implemented. Moscow insists on granting Russian ships access to foreign ports, settling the situation around cargo insurance, connecting Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system, and commissioning the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. After the deal was prolonged, Moscow expressed the hope that its demands would be met and warned that if they weren't, the deal might not be extended again.