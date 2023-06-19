Russia looking for software solutions domestically — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The problem of the lack of software for Russian IT equipment may be solved within two years, General Director of the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Digital Economy Sergey Plugotarenko said in an interview with TASS.

"This is software that works on hardware, which, if we learn how to create, and as far as I understand we can reproduce hardware for base stations multi-fold faster than, for example, a system unit of a computer or a mobile phone or even a server. But we understand the problem and it is not unsolvable within 1-2 years," he said.

Only a symbiosis between the development of hardware and software can make sure that Russia fully reaches import substitution, Plugotarenko believes.