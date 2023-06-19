Georgia's GDP grows by 7.7% in Q1 — statistics

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. Georgia’s real GDP growth in the Q1 of 2023 amounted to 7.7% against 15% in the same period last year, according to the data published by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

The volume of GDP from January to March amounted to 16.4 bln lari (around $6.3 bln), which is 7.7% more than the same period last year. The GDP deflator index rose by 6.8%.

Among the economy's sectors, information and communications saw the most increase in the Q1 (44% compared to January-March 2022). This sector's contribution to total GDP was 4.7%. The construction industry rose by 15.1% (a 5.6% share of GDP). The trade sector accounted for 12.5% of GDP during the reporting period, with a 14% increase compared to the Q1 of 2022.