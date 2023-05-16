Eni, Repsol to get licenses in June to export LNG from Venezuela

CARACAS, May 16. /TASS/. Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol are set to be issued licenses in June to export liquefied natural gas from Venezuela, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, who is the country's oil minister and the head of state oil company PDVSA, said on Monday.

"Eni and Repsol are interested in boosting gas production in Venezuela. They have been waiting to get permits to export liquefied natural gas for seven years," he was quoted as saying by the Ultimas Noticias newspaper.

He also said how much gas the companies will ship to Europe and when the supplies will start depends on how quickly the companies will be investing in their joint venture with PDVSA.

The Cardon 1V joint venture produces natural gas offshore Venezuela and is planning to boost output.