Avtotor to start production of Chinese BAIC electric vehicles in 2023

KALININGRAD, April 18. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad-based Avtotor automobile plant will expand the model range of vehicles by Chinese BAIC (Beijing Automotive Group) assembled at the enterprise and will start producing electric vehicles of this brand in 2023, the press service of Avtotor reported.

The agreement to that effect was signed by the company's management during their working trip to China.

"According to the signed document, already in 2023 Avtotor will start producing an innovative range of vehicles, including vehicles powered by new types of energy, which are distinguished by an improved design and improved technical parameters," the press service said. The press service told TASS that an agreement had been reached on the production of electric vehicles.

Avtotor also added that technical solutions will be worked out to adapt cars to the needs of the Russian market. The parties confirmed their readiness to start local production of auto components, including complex high-tech components for the car, already in 2023. The signed plan implies the use of Russian auto components in the assembly of all BAIC brand cars produced at the Avtotor plant.

On April 4, Avtotor started commercial production of cars BAIC X35 and BAIC U5 plus. By the end of 2023, the company plans to launch production of five more models of the brand.

BAIC is one of the largest state-owned automotive groups in China, founded in 1958. The BAIC Group consists of several enterprises and brands, which includes its own brand of passenger cars - Arcfox, Beijing, BAIC, independent brands of commercial vehicles - BAIC Foton; joint venture brands are Beijing Benz, Fujian Benz, Beijing Hyundai and Foton Daimler.

The Avtotor company was founded in Kaliningrad in 1994. The enterprise was the first in Russia to launch the production of cars of foreign brands. Since 1997, it has been producing cars of famous world brands. Previously, the plant assembled Korean Kia and Hyundai, as well as German BMW, but in 2022 the assembly was halted. After that, the authorities of the Kaliningrad region reported that the plant had found several new partners for car assembly. In January, Avtotor launched the assembly of cars of the Chinese brand Kaiyi.