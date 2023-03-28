France on the hunt for anyone who tries to circumvent sanctions — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. French authorities are going after any businessmen who even theoretically do not comply with anti-Russian sanctions, Ambassador in Paris Aleksey Meshkov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Indeed the hunt is on for anyone who might even theoretically not be complying with anti-Russian sanctions," the Ambassador said, answering a question about whether French entrepreneurs are ready to sever ties with Russian businessmen, as the French authorities are working on measures to crack down on the circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions..

Some French businesses have left Russia, Meshkov noted. Other companies continue to leave but a large group of companies continues to operate. "Businesses are working. The trade turnover is at a good level. Certainly, this is due in large part to huge purchases of petroleum products and gas last year; we will see how the situation develops this year," the diplomat added.