Russia ramping up oil exports to China — Novak

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia boosted oil exports to China to 67 mln metric tons in 2022 and supplies would grow further this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Taking the People’s Republic of China alone, we supplied 67 mln metric tons of oil. This is almost a third of our oil exports. Furthermore, pipeline supplies make up its portion," Novak said.

"Thirty million [metric tons] were supplied over the Skovorodino-Mohe [route]; ten million metric tons -via Kazakhstan. Forty million metric tons are stable [pipeline] supplies. Another portion is redirection of seaborne deliveries carried by us via such ports as Novorossiysk, Kozmino, Primorsk - this amounts to 26 mln metric tons. I believe these volumes will grow in the future," the official added.